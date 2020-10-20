Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,736 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 206,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 566,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,345,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.9% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $38,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $494.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

