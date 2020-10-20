Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €40.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

Shares of FPE opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.57. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

