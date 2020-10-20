Head to Head Contrast: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Exlites Holdings International (NASDAQ:EXHI)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NETGEAR and Exlites Holdings International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NETGEAR presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. Given NETGEAR’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 1.35% 2.29% 1.50% Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NETGEAR has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of NETGEAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETGEAR and Exlites Holdings International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $998.76 million 1.09 $25.79 million $0.81 44.79 Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Exlites Holdings International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

