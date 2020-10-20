Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $26.54 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

