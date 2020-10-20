Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.83.

HCCI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.05 million, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

