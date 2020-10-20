Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $212,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.39.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.72. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $305.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.