Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIXX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. FMR LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,737,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.