Hydro (HYDRO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 91% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Hydro has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinEx, Bittrex and IDAX. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $229,705.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00036501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.40 or 0.04578478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, BitForex, BitMart, CoinEx, Fatbtc, DEx.top and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

