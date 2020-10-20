II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $728.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report $728.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.00 million and the highest is $739.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $340.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

Shares of IIVI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 971,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 619,199 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of II-VI by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,920,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of II-VI by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 540,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 388,796 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

