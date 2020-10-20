Independent Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €51.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.72 ($58.50).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €48.81 ($57.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.89 and its 200 day moving average is €37.71. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

