Independent Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €51.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.72 ($58.50).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €48.81 ($57.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.89 and its 200 day moving average is €37.71. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit