Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.23 ($28.51).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.