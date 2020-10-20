Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Short Interest Update

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 3,105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IPIX stock remained flat at $$0.21 on Tuesday. 539,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,214. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

