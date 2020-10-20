Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Short Interest Update

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,563,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 3,105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IPIX stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 539,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,214. Innovation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

