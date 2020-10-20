Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires Shares of 453 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 453 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $551.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,006 shares of company stock worth $96,416,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

