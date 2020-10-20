Insight 2811 Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.11. The stock had a trading volume of 182,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,400. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

