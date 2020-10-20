InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered InspireMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR opened at $0.42 on Friday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 222,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $100,000.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 211.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 2.78% of InspireMD worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

