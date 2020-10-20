Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in September

Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,863,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 12,065,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,069.1 days.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPPLF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,567. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.