Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 16,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Interpace Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. Research analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.