Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

IKTSY stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

