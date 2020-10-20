iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Trimmed by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 2.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after buying an additional 648,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,903,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

