Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,272,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 15th total of 15,969,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 107,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,396. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.