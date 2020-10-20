JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $10.72 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.