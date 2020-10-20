Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €15.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.03 ($17.69).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

