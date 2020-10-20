Jefferies Financial Group Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $144.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.62.

FRPT stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.92 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $126.60.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

