Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.52. 276,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.