JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €15.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.03 ($17.69).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

