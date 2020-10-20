JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €15.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.03 ($17.69).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit