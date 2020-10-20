JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,300 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.57).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,623.09 ($60.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,760.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,445.37.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

