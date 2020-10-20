JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TEMENOS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $121.58 on Friday. TEMENOS AG/S has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average is $144.22.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.