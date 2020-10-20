JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Aperam to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $34.86.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
