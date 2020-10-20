JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Aperam to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $900.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.45 million. Aperam had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.