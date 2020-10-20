JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “SEK 210” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 177.27.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

