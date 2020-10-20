Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jushi stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 539,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit