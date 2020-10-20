Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jushi stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 539,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

