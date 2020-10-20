Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TKAYY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

