KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get KDDI alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KDDI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KDDI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

KDDIY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KDDI (KDDIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.