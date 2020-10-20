Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

