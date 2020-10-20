Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 5,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

