KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Investec downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $8.02 on Friday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

