Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KCO. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.74 ($6.76).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €5.72 ($6.73) on Friday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of €6.59 ($7.75). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The company has a market cap of $570.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

