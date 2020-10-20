Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.38 ($71.03).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €54.15 ($63.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. Krones has a 52-week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52-week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -674.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.45.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.