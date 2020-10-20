Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.