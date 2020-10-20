Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Kumba Iron Ore
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.