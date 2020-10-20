LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNXSF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

