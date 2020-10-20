Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 24.45-24.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $24.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Earnings History for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit