Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 24.45-24.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $24.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

