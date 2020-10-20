Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 24.45-24.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $24.45 EPS.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,003. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.