LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) Given a €477.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €477.00 ($561.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €470.33 ($553.33).

MC opened at €432.30 ($508.59) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €409.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €376.79. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

