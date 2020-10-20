McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up 1.8% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

MCD stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.49. 103,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,350. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.04.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

