Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.12. 187,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $145.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

