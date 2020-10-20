Mizuho Boosts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $95.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

