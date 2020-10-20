Mizuho Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.46.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.88 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $161,473.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,326 shares of company stock valued at $155,590,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 338.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $6,826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $3,112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $6,692,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.