Mizuho Increases Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $25.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of VNE opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Veoneer has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Veoneer by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Veoneer by 42.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer during the second quarter worth $114,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

