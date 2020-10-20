Morgan Stanley Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $68.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Shares of CZR opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 1,682,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

