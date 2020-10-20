Morgan Stanley Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $701,816,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,790,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,020,000 after purchasing an additional 785,323 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.